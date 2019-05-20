Radio station tackles mental health issues

Video

Adam Turner is a presenter at Radio Respect, a station run by volunteers who all have mental health problems.

The hip-hop artist from Portsmouth also makes his own music about anxiety and depression.

He takes calls and messages from listeners who he says he's helped out of "very dark places".

The station, based in Bognor Regis, was created in a garden shed by founder Chris Collins six years ago.

The online station is hoping to get an FM licence later this year.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.