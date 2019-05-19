WW2 sea mine destroyed
Video

Isle of Wight: WW2 sea mine detonated by Navy

Footage has been released of the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team detonating a sea mine off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

The 7ft (2.1m) device, dating back to World War Two, was caught in a fishing net about one mile (1.6km) off the Needles on Saturday morning.

It was detonated at 10:51 on Sunday.

