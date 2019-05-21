Dan Snow backtracks on election tweet
Dan Snow admits 'election leaflet' tweet may have been mistake

TV historian Dan Snow has admitted he may have been mistaken after claiming he had received a Brexit Party leaflet in with his official postal voting pack for the European Parliament elections.

He tweeted a picture of the two documents, asking "how is that a thing?" which was retweeted thousands of times.

New Forest District Council insisted all packs were double-checked and the claim was "unfounded".

