Dan Snow admits 'election leaflet' tweet may have been mistake
TV historian Dan Snow has admitted he may have been mistaken after claiming he had received a Brexit Party leaflet in with his official postal voting pack for the European Parliament elections.
He tweeted a picture of the two documents, asking "how is that a thing?" which was retweeted thousands of times.
New Forest District Council insisted all packs were double-checked and the claim was "unfounded".
21 May 2019
