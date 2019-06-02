'I had my oesophagus removed on camera'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cancer operation filmed to raise awareness of cancer funding
Twenty people have undergone major surgery in Southampton as part of a groundbreaking research project into oesophageal cancer.
Cancer Research UK pledged £1.4m to Southampton General Hospital to look at new ways of treatment.
Janet Jenkins, 65, from north Hampshire, underwent an eight-hour operation in March - which was specially filmed with a 360° camera by the charity.
02 Jun 2019
