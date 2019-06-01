Media player
Aldershot woman raises £80,000 for robotic legs
When she was just 19 years old Lucy Dodds was told that she would never walk again after she developed a rare spinal cord condition.
But following a successful £80,000 fundraising campaign, she is now the proud owner of a pair of robotic legs.
Ms Dodds, who has arteriovenous malformation, is one of just 24 people in the UK who currently use the £80,000 exoskeleton.
The BBC paid her a visit as she learns to use them.
01 Jun 2019
