Video

When she was just 19 years old Lucy Dodds was told that she would never walk again after she developed a rare spinal cord condition.

But following a successful £80,000 fundraising campaign, she is now the proud owner of a pair of robotic legs.

Ms Dodds, who has arteriovenous malformation, is one of just 24 people in the UK who currently use the £80,000 exoskeleton.

The BBC paid her a visit as she learns to use them.