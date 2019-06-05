Stand-off at anti-Trump protests

Video

Protestors opposed to US President Donald Trump's visit to the D-Day commemorations have been confronted by counter-demonstrators.

Anti-Trump protesters had gathered at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth during the official commemoration in Southsea.

About 30 counter-protestors arrived shortly after 11:00 BST and chanted and shouted. The groups were kept apart by police.

A member of the second group said it was "the wrong day" to protest.