'I have no intention of dying yet'

Janet West has spent her life travelling and working across the world as an environmental scientist, lecturer, pilot and broadcaster.

She says she "never gets bored" having had so many different roles in her life and loves being able to talk about the things she is passionate about.

But in March this year Janet, from Hook in Hampshire, discovered her life - and her voice - was at risk due to an aggressive form of tongue cancer.

Over six months Janet invited the BBC to monitor her treatment and now hopes it will inspire others to get checked.

It comes after figures revealed rates of tongue cancer have increased by 45% among women in the last decade.