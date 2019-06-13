'It's not objectifying in a harmful way'

Video

A boxing ring girl has defended her profession at a time when some sports have dropped promotional models.

Ellisha-Jade White, 24, from Southampton also works as a model and runs her own marketing business.

Formula 1 and Darts are among the sports that have dropped promo girls and the Women's Sport Trust have said: "We strongly encourage boxing to reconsider the use of ring girls. Global businesses are making a considered choice about how women should be valued and portrayed."

But Ellisha-Jade says: "I am there because I want to be there, I'm there because I enjoy it and I'm there because it's a job."

Video journalist: James Warwick