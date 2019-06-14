Media player
The Romsey young carers using rock music as respite
These children usually spend their days caring for loved ones and don't have time to pursue hobbies.
But Romsey Young Carers is hoping to change this by offering them weekly music classes.
They've teamed up with Rock Steady Music School to give the youngsters a couple of hours respite, learning how to play music together.
14 Jun 2019
