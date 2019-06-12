'I'm no longer afraid of you'

Video

Four men who were assaulted by the football coach Bob Higgins have spoken about their abuse.

Higgins was found guilty of 46 counts of indecent assault against 24 victims, most of them trainees at Southampton FC and Peterborough United, between 1971 and 1996.

The disgraced football coach was earlier jailed for 24 years and three months.

Four of the players he abused have spoken about the impact on their lives but said the case has allowed them to begin to move on.

