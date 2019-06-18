Hugging teddies helps children express feelings
Petersfield bear hugging record attempt for charity

If you went down to Petersfield Primary School you were sure to be in for a big surprise.

More than 300 children turned up with their favourite soft toy and their sights set on breaking a world record at the Hampshire school.

The event was organised alongside children's charity Barnardo's and was aimed at promoting emotional well-being by encouraging children to hug more.

