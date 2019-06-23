Media player
VR burglary prevention hopes to protect homes
Virtual reality simulations have been used to understand how a burglar operates inside a victim's home.
Researchers at The University of Portsmouth compared the methods of experienced burglars with those who had no criminal past.
Those taking part rummaged through a virtual home, explaining why they targeted certain things and places.
They've now created a series of videos that show how people can better hide their valuables, it's hoped the results will help with crime prevention.
Video journalist: Matthew Treacy
23 Jun 2019
