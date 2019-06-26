Video

Two care workers became temporary animal rescuers after five ducklings fell down a drain outside their home.

Terry Hill and Cathy Hogg, who run New Forest Home Care Companions in Fordingbridge, sprung to action after hearing the mother duck making a din on Tuesday evening.

Mr Hill said: "Every year there's a duck that nests in the neighbour's garden and every year they come down the road to a stream in our garden but there are also two drains outside.

"Usually we put cardboard over the drain to stop them falling down but this year we missed it.

"We took up the two manhole covers and used a hanging basket to get two out.

"The mother wouldn't leave and stayed there until we got them all.

"Initially she was alarmed but then she realised were trying to help her."