Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Princess Anne visits namesake hovercraft 50 years on
Fifty years after the Princess Royal launched her namesake hovercraft, The Princess Anne, she has returned to commemorate the anniversary.
The Princess Anne and The Princess Margaret hovercrafts carried passengers and cars across the channel from Dover to France for 30 years, before being decommissioned in 2000.
Of the two only The Princess Anne survives, currently the centrepiece of the Hovercraft Museum in Lee-on-the-Solent.
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-48778035/princess-anne-visits-namesake-hovercraft-50-years-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window