Alfonso the vet sings opera to Hampshire's cows
Alfonso Camassa has brought a taste of Italy to the Hampshire countryside.
It's often said that music can have a calming effect animals, so what better way for a vet to treat cows on the farm than by singing opera to them?
Alfonso takes his unique approach to veterinary treatment seriously, training with a professional opera coach every week.
Local farmers say they are both impressed and amused by the singing vet, but the verdict is still out on what the patients think.
02 Jul 2019
