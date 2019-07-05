'I'm learning self-defence with one arm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Knife crime concerns lead to self-defence classes

Dr Larisa Yarovaya says that having one hand has subconsciously made her feel more vulnerable to knife crime.

The 28-year-old lecturer at the University of Southampton was born with one hand and has taken up the martial art Krav Maga.

She said the classes have improved her confidence and she wants to encourage others to push themselves out of their comfort zone.

Video journalist: Sarah Bassett

  • 05 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Hijab attack prevention classes launched