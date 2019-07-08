The final straw in the war on plastic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portsmouth beach clean-up as war on plastic continues
There's no doubt that people are becoming more plastic-aware, but do we really understand the impact of our waste?
Campaign group Final Straw Solent have carried out a clean-up of Farlington marshes in Portsmouth, in an attempt to clear thousands of washed up plastic-pellets from the shore.
The group are urging people to do their bit to reduce the amount of waste plastic they are creating.
08 Jul 2019
