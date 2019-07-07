'I nearly died on the train tracks'

Video

A 17-year-old has urged others to "take responsibility for their actions" after she almost died crossing train tracks.

Tegan Stapleton, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, has spoken out as part of a Network Rail campaign to warn people about the dangers of walking over tracks.

Last year she suffered a cardiac arrest, 10% burns and severe nerve damage to her hand after attempting to get to the opposite platform at Bournemouth railway station.