'I'm disabled and I've paid for sex'

Disabled sex: "Escorts should be a choice, not the only option"
A charity says paying for sex is a choice for disabled people, but shouldn't be the only option.
Enhance the UK has told the BBC more needs to be done to normalise sex among those living with a disability.
Disabled blogger Alex Squires has paid for sex in the past. The 29-year-old from Lincoln says a long-term relationship is his preference, but that he "doesn't have the same opportunities as able bodied people".
Meanwhile, Marianne, a sex worker from Portsmouth, who specialises in disabled clients, says it's about "normal and natural" physical contact.
A film by Ben Moore and Emily Ford.
02 Aug 2019