Video

A murder trial jury has been shown the last time 13-year-old Lucy McHugh was captured on CCTV before she was found dead in woodland.

A dog walker found her body at the Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre on 26 July 2018, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, who denies her murder, was also allegedly filmed cycling towards the sports centre that morning.

It is claimed by the prosecution CCTV images show him making a return journey later that morning.