Donated dress makes Kelly's prom dream come true

Video

For many students the end of exams or school has been marked in the last few weeks by a prom.

But Kelly, like many teenagers, may have missed her big night, or gone into debt, because of the expense of buying a ball gown.

The 16-year-old has recently been treated for Hodgkin lymphoma, an uncommon cancer, and was able to borrow a dress for free.

Kate Lambert, from Andover in Hampshire, has spent the past few months collecting donated prom dresses and setting up an online service to lend them out.

Video journalist: Matthew Treacy