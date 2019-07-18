Media player
Lucy McHugh: Killer raps about 'not caring' who he hurts
A lodger who killed a 13-year-old girl to stop her from exposing him as a sex abuser rapped about 'not caring' who he hurt.
Stephen Nicholson, 25, stabbed Lucy McHugh in a "vicious" attack near Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre.
He recorded a rap video in 2012 as part of a music rehabilitation project after being released from prison in 2012.
Jurors at Winchester Crown Court found Nicholson guilty of three charges of raping Lucy.
