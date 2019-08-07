'Give us food not plastic toys'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The sisters telling McDonald's and Burger King to ban plastic toys
Two sisters are hoping to meet with the bosses of McDonald's and Burger King to talk about banning plastic in children's meals.
More than 400,000 people have signed Ella and Caitlin McEwan's petition to scrap non-recyclable toys.
The girls from Southampton say they have been invited to meet with the CEO of McDonald's, after taking a trailer-load of Happy Meal toys to the UK headquarters.
Both McDonald's and Burger King said they are looking at alternative options to reduce hard plastic use.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-49193277/the-sisters-telling-mcdonald-s-and-burger-king-to-ban-plastic-toysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window