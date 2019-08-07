'Give us food not plastic toys'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The sisters telling McDonald's and Burger King to ban plastic toys

Two sisters are hoping to meet with the bosses of McDonald's and Burger King to talk about banning plastic in children's meals.

More than 400,000 people have signed Ella and Caitlin McEwan's petition to scrap non-recyclable toys.

The girls from Southampton say they have been invited to meet with the CEO of McDonald's, after taking a trailer-load of Happy Meal toys to the UK headquarters.

Both McDonald's and Burger King said they are looking at alternative options to reduce hard plastic use.

  • 07 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Synchronised swimmers battle plastic