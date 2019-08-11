Media player
Isle of Wight monastery offers spiritual internships
In this fast-paced world, rife with distractions, there's an opportunity for religious young people to "establish a lasting spiritual foundation" for their lives.
An eight-week monastic internship is available to 18 to 25-year-olds at Quarr Abbey, a Catholic Benedictine Monastery on the Isle of Wight.
Josh Caminiti, a 24-year-old from Canada, who is about to start a new job as a business consultant in London, took part in the programme and told the BBC about his experience.
A film by Adam Paylor and Ben Moore
11 Aug 2019
