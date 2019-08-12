Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Final resident moves out of condemned Portsmouth tower block
The final residents have moved out of two tower blocks in Portsmouth that were condemned following the Grenfell Tower fire.
Alyson Hammond lived in Leamington House for 23 years and was the last resident to leave the block.
12 Aug 2019
