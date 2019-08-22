Who makes sure our tap water is clean?
Hampshire lab tests water quality every day of the year

A state-of-the-art laboratory is testing the quality of drinking water for 2.2 million people 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

  • 22 Aug 2019