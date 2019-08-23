Video

A video showing prisoners breaking through cell walls and rioting at Winchester prison has been posted on social media.

Prison campaigner Cody Lachey said he shared the footage to raise awareness of the "squalid conditions" inmates experienced.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed that 19 inmates were involved in the disturbance on Tuesday and said no injuries were suffered.

The MoJ has been approached for comment, but it has previously said it was "urgently taking action to improve and modernise our Victorian jails".