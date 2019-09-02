Video

A British inventor has taken up the challenge to deliver a letter across open water through donning a jet engine-powered suit, 85 years after the idea of rocket post failed.

Richard Browning has followed in the footsteps of German entrepreneur Gerhard Zucker, who tried to send mail by rocket to the Isle of Wight, in 1934.

The distance from Hurst Castle in Lymington to Fort Albert in Freshwater is 1.3 km, and is the furthest Richard has ever flown.

See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday September 2 at 19:30 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer here.

Video journalists: Jon Cuthill & Abby Newbery