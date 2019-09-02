Holiday help

Video

A scheme that has helped thousands of disadvantaged families across the school summer holiday is to give evidence to a government inquiry on the best way to help people.

The Connect4Summer scheme has assisted more than 3,000 families, employed over 180 people and provided around 30,000 free meals.

But its future is uncertain as there is no guarantee its government grant will be available in 2020.

Those behind the scheme say they are due to speak at the Work and Pensions Committee and Education Committee's school holiday poverty inquiry later this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.