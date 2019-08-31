Media player
Hampshire paralysed tree surgeon returns to climbing
A tree surgeon who was paralysed from the chest down when a big oak rolled over him is back in the tree tops.
Callum Kilby from Alton, Hampshire, had just felled the tree when it rolled over and a branch struck his helmet, he landed awkwardly, shattering two of his discs in the middle of his spine and compressing his spinal cord.
Although he was told he may never walk again, Callum, 26, has begun "climbing" trees again thanks to a series of hoists.
Video journalist: Emily Ford
