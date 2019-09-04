Simulator highlights hands-free phone danger

Video

The dangers of using hands-free phones while driving have been highlighted by a simulator.

Since the ban on using handheld phones whilst driving in 2003, hands-free has become more widely used, so BBC Inside Out South presenter Jon Cuthill took part in an experiment to test whether his hazard perception was affected by talking on hands-free.

Researchers at The University of Southampton say that whilst on the phone your brain automatically visualises the person you’re talking to, which limits your ability to recognise hazards.

Last month the Commons Transport Select Committee said current laws give the "misleading impression" that hands-free options are safe.

