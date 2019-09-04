Simulator highlights hands-free phone danger
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Simulator highlights hands-free phone danger

BBC presenter Jon Cuthill took part in an experiment to test whether his hazard perception was affected by a phone conversation while driving.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Sep 2019