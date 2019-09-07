'My dad invented crop circles'

Video

The son of the man who first created mysterious crop circles has spoken about his father’s legacy and how he discovered the truth.

Despite conspiracy theorists being convinced that aliens were behind the phenomenon, the crop circle mystery was finally solved in 1987.

The tricksters who spent 10 years making them in the 70s and 80s were revealed to be Dave Chorley, from Winchester in Hampshire, and his friend Doug Bower.

The pair travelled the countryside at night using a plank and a piece of rope to make the curious shapes, which appeared throughout Wiltshire and Hampshire.

A film by Simon Marks