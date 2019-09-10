'We're all different, so why should we hide it?'

Media player
New Forest teenager starts 'different' clothing brand
A teenager who was bullied for not fitting in has started a clothing and accessories range to encourage others to be comfortable in their own skin.
Lauren Matthews, 18, who is autistic and was bullied at school, says it's often hard for teenagers to feel accepted.
The Obsydian brand, that she started from her home in the New Forest, uses slogans like 'not weird – just wired differently' and 'struggling does not equal failure'.
A film by Jo Palmer & Emily Ford
