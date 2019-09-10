'The ultimate goal is to prevent every suicide'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southern Health boss explains suicide prevention plan
Dr Nick Broughton, the Chief Executive of Southern Health NHS Trust boss has revealed his hopes for a new suicide prevention plan.
It comes after the trust was fined £2m for health and safety failings which contributed to the deaths of patients Teresa Colvin and Connor Sparrowhawk.
10 Sep 2019
