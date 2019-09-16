Media player
HMP Winchester: Disturbances before riot filmed at jail
Scenes of a disturbance that took place inside HMP Winchester - where inmates rioted in August - were captured on film by a documentary team.
Channel Four spent two years following the criminal justice system for the series "Crime and Punishment".
The footage - from May 2018 - shows a team of nurses trying to reach inmates with critically-needed medicine and a prison negotiator urging a prisoner to hand over a blade.
16 Sep 2019
