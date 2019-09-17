Teens produce rap video to stop knife crime
Southampton teens produce rap video to stop knife crime

Last year, 315 young people under the age of 25 were caught in possession of a blade in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Now a group of teenagers have teamed up to produce a rap song for Hampshire Constabulary, warning about the dangers of knife crime.

The video will now be rolled out in schools across the county to help educate children.

