Saints fans escorted by police ahead of Portsmouth derby
Police officers were drafted in to escort football fans and head off any trouble during the derby clash between Portsmouth and Southampton on Tuesday night.
Footage appears to show minor scuffles as Saints fans were walked to the game at Fratton Park.
Officers policing the football derby were authorised to stop and search people before and after the match.
Hampshire Constabulary said the game - which Saints won 4-0 - prompted its "largest ever football policing operation in Hampshire".
25 Sep 2019
