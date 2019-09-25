Portsmouth v Southampton: Horse punched by fan amid derby disorder
A video of a police horse being punched by a football fan has been posted on social media.
The footage was taken on a night of clashes between rival supporters at the Portsmouth v Southampton derby in the Carabao Cup.
The fixture saw Hampshire Constabulary launch the county's largest football policing operation.
Social media footage appears to show a series of scuffles between fans and police before and after the match.
Police said a total of five men were arrested, including a 42-year-old on suspicion of animal cruelty.
Southampton won the game at Portsmouth's Fratton Park 4-0.
-
25 Sep 2019