Video

A video of a police horse being punched by a football fan has been posted on social media.

The footage was taken on a night of clashes between rival supporters at the Portsmouth v Southampton derby in the Carabao Cup.

The fixture saw Hampshire Constabulary launch the county's largest football policing operation.

Social media footage appears to show a series of scuffles between fans and police before and after the match.

Police said a total of five men were arrested, including a 42-year-old on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Southampton won the game at Portsmouth's Fratton Park 4-0.