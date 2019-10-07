Video

For the past two years mysterious mosaics have been appearing on the walls of a UK city.

A total of about 40 colourful tiled art works of a foot square each have been stuck to a variety of buildings and walls overnight across Southampton.

The 'guerrilla artist' behind it all is Will Rosie, who says he feels a personal responsibility for making the place where he lives beautiful.

Will is a working artist but makes the mosaics for free in his spare time.

He is now leaving hints on social media as to the location of his collections that include superhero signs, the Mr Men and sets of tiled eyes peering out from walls.

