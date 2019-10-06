Phantom of the Forest returns

Media player
Goshawks: Rare bird of prey returns to the New Forest
A rare bird of prey, which was once close to extinction, has seen its numbers double in New Forest national park in the past eight years.
There were 20 goshawk breeding pairs recorded in 2011 in Hampshire, and Forestry England says there are now 40 pairs.
The woodland raptors are nicknamed the "Phantoms of the Forest" due to their elusive nature.
06 Oct 2019
