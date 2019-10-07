The farmers joining Extinction Rebellion

Video

Farmers are joining the climate change protest group, Extinction Rebellion.

They say agriculture has been unfairly criticised and want to highlight the work being done and the fact they are one of the industries worst affected by climate change.

Dagan James, a Buffalo farmer from Broughton in Hampshire, was involved in Extinction Rebellion events in April and he and other farmers came away believing not enough was being done to put the side of farmers across.

Farming produces about 10% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, but the National Farmers' Union have set a target of net-zero emissions by 2040.

Video journalist: Tom Hepworth

