Spice-impregnated inmate mail targeted

Video

Attempts to crack down on drugs in jail that are often smuggled in soaked into letters, have been given a boost with government funding.

HMP Winchester now has an itemiser machine that can detect the presence of drugs like spice, in mail being sent to inmates.

Staff say the machine is already helping to reduce the amount of drug use going on.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.