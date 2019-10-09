Student holds sign asking for work experience
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Southampton student's sign asks commuters for work experience

A university student has taken an unusual approach to try and get work experience.

Josue Bapeck, 21, has been standing outside busy London Tube stations holding a cardboard sign asking for help.

The University of Southampton student said he "had to take matters into his own hands" and spent four days asking commuters for job placements.

Reporter: Alastair Fee

  • 09 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Eddie, 15, on his rail Twitter takeover