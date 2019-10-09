Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southampton student's sign asks commuters for work experience
A university student has taken an unusual approach to try and get work experience.
Josue Bapeck, 21, has been standing outside busy London Tube stations holding a cardboard sign asking for help.
The University of Southampton student said he "had to take matters into his own hands" and spent four days asking commuters for job placements.
Reporter: Alastair Fee
-
09 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-49976607/southampton-student-s-sign-asks-commuters-for-work-experienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window