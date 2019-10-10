'I've been left behind on the platform'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Forest man's campaign for equal access to trains
Mobility campaigner Michael Angus says train operators need to do more to provide equal access to services for all passengers.
As a wheelchair user Michael has spent three years documenting his problems while travelling, from a lack of assistance at the platform to broken lifts and toilet facilities.
In January 2020 new regulations will come in to make trains accessible for people with disabilities and rail companies say they are investing millions of pounds.
Video journalist: Edward Sault
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-49979997/new-forest-man-s-campaign-for-equal-access-to-trainsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window