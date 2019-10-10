'I've been left behind on the platform'
New Forest man's campaign for equal access to trains

Mobility campaigner Michael Angus says train operators need to do more to provide equal access to services for all passengers.

As a wheelchair user Michael has spent three years documenting his problems while travelling, from a lack of assistance at the platform to broken lifts and toilet facilities.

In January 2020 new regulations will come in to make trains accessible for people with disabilities and rail companies say they are investing millions of pounds.

