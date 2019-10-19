'It's a magical kind of sadness'

Video

It's been two years since Joe Hammond was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

In the past year he has had to start communicating using a computer which tracks his eye movements.

Before this happened however, the father of two from Petersfield, Hampshire was able to write a book which has since been published.

His novel 'A Short History of Falling' covers everything from his initial symptoms to the present day.

Mr Hammond hopes it will be a book of comfort for his family once he's gone, as well as help others come to terms with death.