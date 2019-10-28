'Leaving my young people is heart-wrenching'

Video

Reformed gang member Duke Harrison-Hunter has helped more than 150 young people by working as a mentor.

However, the BIG Mentoring project, in Southampton, has now been put on hold due to a lack of money, and Duke has left his job.

The Wheatsheaf Trust was running the project and says, "we are seeing the complexity of needs increasing yet the funding is being reduced".

Government funding for local youth services has been cut by 52% over the past seven years.

