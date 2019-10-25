'Drinking too much water almost killed me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andover runner almost died drinking five litres of water
It's been a year since Johanna Pakenham went into a coma after drinking almost five litres of water.
The marathon runner from Andover, Hampshire ran over the finish line of the London Marathon last year, to then be rushed to hospital hours later.
She had hyponatremia, a condition caused by drinking too much water, diluting all the salts and minerals in the body.
Ms Pakenham now wants people to understand the danger of drinking too much, but nutritionist Johanna Hignett says as a population, we don't drink enough.
Video Journalist: Emily Ford
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50170837/andover-runner-almost-died-drinking-five-litres-of-waterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window