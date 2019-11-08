Does climate change mean marine life is moving?

Video

More unusual marine life is being spotted off the UK coast and scientists predict that up to 10 new species of sharks could inhabit British waters by 2050.

But are the sightings reliable and, if so, why does marine life appear to be on the move?

Experts from the Institute of Marine Sciences at The University of Portsmouth say the reports are due to a number of different factors, including the fact natural populations are recovering from historic hunting and the impact of climate change.

The increasing use of smart phones and photo-sharing sites have also played their part in what is a world-wide change to our marine populations.

