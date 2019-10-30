Video

An off-duty paramedic and nurse have described how they used a makeshift tourniquet to save the life of a British tourist whose foot was bitten off by a shark in Australia.

Alistair Raddon, 28, from Southampton, was injured at Queensland's Whitsunday Islands on Tuesday.

Danny Maggs, 22, from Plymouth, who was also attacked, suffered leg injuries.

Swedish paramedic Billy Ludvigsson, who was on a day cruise with the pair, said he used ropes and towels to stem Mr Raddon's "severe" bleeding.

Emma Andersson, an emergency room nurse, said: "We didn't have time to prepare.

"The other man had lost his foot and we decided to work more with that, to stop his bleeding first."

Mr Ludvigsson added: "I think that saved his life, because he was bleeding so badly."